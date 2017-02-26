Earlier today at Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei took to the stage to announce its latest flagship, the Huawei P10. The company looks to improve upon the Huawei P9 with its latest device, however, let’s take a deeper look at the specs to make that determination.
Huawei P10 Specs
- Display: 5.1-inch LCD Display (1920 x 1080; 431ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core
- Memory: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB; expandable via microSD
- Battery: 3,200mAh non-removable
- Connectivity: USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Noguat w/ EMUI 5.1
- Dimensions: 145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98mm
- Weight: 145g
- Colors: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver, Prestige Gold
Do you want one?
Now that the Huawei P10 has been unveiled, we ask you whether you’re interested in picking on of these up. However, Huawei has been mum about pricing and availability, so we’ll be sure to update everyone once that information has been shared.