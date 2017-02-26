Earlier today at Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei took to the stage to announce its latest flagship, the Huawei P10. The company looks to improve upon the Huawei P9 with its latest device, however, let’s take a deeper look at the specs to make that determination.

Huawei P10 Specs

Display: 5.1-inch LCD Display (1920 x 1080; 431ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.1-inch LCD Display (1920 x 1080; 431ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core

Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core Memory: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB; expandable via microSD

64GB; expandable via microSD Battery: 3,200mAh non-removable

3,200mAh non-removable Connectivity: USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge

USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge Operating System: Android 7.0 Noguat w/ EMUI 5.1

Android 7.0 Noguat w/ EMUI 5.1 Dimensions: 145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98mm

Weight: 145g

Colors: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver, Prestige Gold

Do you want one?

Now that the Huawei P10 has been unveiled, we ask you whether you’re interested in picking on of these up. However, Huawei has been mum about pricing and availability, so we’ll be sure to update everyone once that information has been shared.