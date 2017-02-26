This time last year, the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus were unveiled and helped continue to usher in a new wave of smartphones with dual-lens rear cameras. The P9 earned a 4.1/5 in Nick’s official review, and offered an amazing build, while providing a well-rounded overall experience.

Fast forward to today, and Huawei has unveiled the next-generation in flagship devices with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. Leica’s branded cameras have returned, along with the aluminum unibody design that was found on the P9. However, the difference here is that there is no longer a camera bump along the rear of the device.

Other design changes include the decision to move the fingerprint sensor from the rear of the device to the front. Now, instead of acting as only a way to unlock the P10, the sensor doubles as a home button. You’ll notice the lack of capacitive buttons on either side, this is due to Huawei’s decision to integrate software features for gestures into the home button.

As for the specs, we’re looking at a 5.1-inch FHD LCD display, covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the P10. The P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch 2K LCD display, with a PPI of 534. Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor powers both devices, along with the Mali-G71 MP8 for graphics.

The Huawei P10 will also come with 4GB of RAM, while the P10 Plus comes in either 4GB or 6GB configurations. As for storage, we’re seeing only 64GB as an option for the P10, while the big brother will come in either 64GB or 128GB options. However, this can be expanded up to 256GB via a built-in microSD card slot.

Speaking in regards to the aforementioned cameras, the rear camera features lenses of 12MP and 20MP. The P10 features an aperture of f/2.2 with Optical Image Stabilization, while the Plus includes an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. However, the Plus also features Leica’s Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition. As for the selfie camera, both the P10 and P10 Plus feature an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.9.

It’s all fine and dandy when it comes to seeing how much of a powerhouse the P10 and P10 Plus are shaping up to be. However, it will mean nothing if there’s not a sizable battery to support these devices. Huawei decided to use a 3.200mAh battery with the P10, and packed a 3,750mAh battery into the Plus version. Both devices support Huawei’s SuperCharge charging capabilities, along with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of software, Huawei is packing Android 7.0 Nougat onto these devices, through its own EMUI 5.1 interface. The P10 and P10 Plus will be the first devices to feature EMUI 51, which adds a few different features including the ability for the software to mimic the color of the device that you’re using.

The other big feature to make its way into EMUI 5.1 is a new video creation tool called Highlights. This application was developed in a partnership with GoPro and allows you to edit your various photos and videos quickly while keeping them organized. With Highlights, you can also create short videos to showcase the “highlights” of a certain event which you attended.

Finally, we mentioned that EMUI 5.1 would adapt its interface to be more in-tune with the color device you own. In that regards, Huawei has announced the P10 and P10 Plus will come in 8 different colors: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver, Prestige Gold.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything in regards to pricing and availability for the Huawei P10 or P10 Plus. We’re still keeping our fingers crossed that we see an official US launch, after what seemed to be a successful launch of the Mate 9 through various retailers including Amazon.