Feb 21st, 2017

When the Note 7 was officially discontinued, many were wondering what would be done with the millions of devices which were returned to Samsung. Disassembling the phones and reusing the components would be the quickest way for Samsung to recuperate some of the money it lost, but it looks like Samsung has a better idea – refurbishing the  Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with smaller batteries and selling the phones in emerging markets.

A report out of Korea claims that Samsung has plans to swap out the faulty batteries which caused the Note 7 to explode with a smaller 3,000 – 3,200mAh batteries. To ensure the new batteries fit properly, Samsung would also be fitting the phones with a new case. The devices would then be sold in India, Vietnam and other emerging markets, presumably at a highly-discounted price. The refurbished Note 7 would likely be available starting in June of 2017.

It’s not clear is Samsung is planning to refurbish all of the 3 million Note 7 units which have been returned, but the company could easily recuperate half a billion dollars if it sold 2 million of the devices for $250 each.

If the price is right, would you buy a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 7  

stars Further Reading

Sprint's Galaxy S7 gets Nougat

Samsung Flow coming to all in April

Samsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button

Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 reveal premium design

Secure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

7

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

8

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017
closeHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

A new rumor suggests Huawei will be unveiling the Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017, featuring flagship specs likely for a competitive price.