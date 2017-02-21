The Honor V9 is finally official, and boy is it a looker. If Honor started as a premium mid-range brand, the Honor V9 breaks those expectations and picks itself up a proper flagship.

You’ve got the looks, for starters. It’s all metal, and at 6.97mm thin it can slide in and out of any pocket with ease. Coming in Gold, Black, Blue, and Red color options, the device does seem to jump out at you with a degree of boldness.

Jumping inside its guts, we’re treated to an octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, dual-rear 12MP cameras, a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 6GB of RAM, and more.

Honor V9 Specs Display: 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440

5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Chipset: Kirin 960 octa-core

Kirin 960 octa-core RAM and Storage: 4GB or 6GB of RAM + 64GB or 128GB of storage

4GB or 6GB of RAM + 64GB or 128GB of storage Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Other Features : Fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 3

: Fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0

Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0 Dimensions: 6.97mm thin

The Honor V9 is coming at you for $377 if you opt for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage model. Bump that price to $436 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB option, or go all out for $508 with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. Chinese sales open up February 28th.

[via GizmoChina]