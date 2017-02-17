We’ve seen renders and alleged photos of the Galaxy S8, showing off the all-new design. Samsung is looking to bring an almost bezel-less display to the forefront, along with the removal of the home button.

However, UAG is the first to publish its case lineup for the Galaxy S8. These renders show off the awkward placement of the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device, in addition to the new display.

There’s not much else shared in the rendered images, however, there’s one new button which has been rumored before. Previously, Samsung was rumored to be adding a dedicated hardware button in order to activate Bixby, the new AI assistant.

From these case renders, we can see the button is present on the side of the device. Considering the removal of the home button, it’s not all that surprising that Samsung wants an easy way for users to activate Bixby.

Let us know what you think about these case renders as we get closer to the unveiling of the Galaxy S8.

