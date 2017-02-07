We’re pretty sure we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look like once Samsung launches them later this Spring. In case you needed an even better idea, take a gander at these new device renders.

What you see above and below are likely renders of the device based on a combination of case dimensions and leaked components / prototypes that we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

It looks Samsung-y, though with even more beauty than we’ve become used to. Glass sandwiches a metal frame, the bezel on the bottom of the phone is almost nonexistent thanks to the death of the home button, and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back. We’re also always glad to see that the 3.5mm headphone jack is still there.

We can also see that its display is still expected to have a slight curve on both models, so if you’ve always wanted an Edge display without the size of the Plus model, here you go.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Specifications Screen: 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch (Galaxy S8), 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch (Galaxy S8 Plus), dual curved Super AMOLED display, 2560 x 1440 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

5.7-inch or 5.8-inch (Galaxy S8), 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch (Galaxy S8 Plus), dual curved Super AMOLED display, 2560 x 1440 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Primary Camera: 12-megapixel, dual- Pixel phase-detection autofocus, f/1.7, OIS, Auto HDR, and 4K video recording

12-megapixel, dual- Pixel phase-detection autofocus, f/1.7, OIS, Auto HDR, and 4K video recording Secondary Camera: 8-megapixel, autofocus, f/1.7, and QHD video recording

8-megapixel, autofocus, f/1.7, and QHD video recording Processor: Samsung Exynos 8895/Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Samsung Exynos 8895/Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Memory & Storage: 4GB/6GB, 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 256GB)

4GB/6GB, 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 256GB) Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Connectivity: 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Samsung Pay, USB 3.0 Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack

4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Samsung Pay, USB 3.0 Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyro, Hall Sensor, and Proximity

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyro, Hall Sensor, and Proximity Security: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, Samsung KNOX, and Samsung Pass

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, Samsung KNOX, and Samsung Pass Battery: 3,250mAh (Galaxy S8) and 3,750mAh (Galaxy S8 Plus), Adaptive Fast Charging, and Fast Wireless Charging

With an April launch supposedly planned, it won’t take long to see this beaut in all its official glory.

[via GearIndia]