Feb 17th, 2017

Despite MWC 2017 coming around the corner, the LG G6 continues to get leaked in various forms and fashions. However, the latest gives another look at the device, while seemingly confirming a feature that hasn’t been mentioned.

Image courtesy of 9to5Google

Stephen Hall, of 9to5Google, has received two images of the LG G6, one which shows off the silver body of the device, and the other shows off an always-on display. This is a feature that hasn’t been mentioned when talking about the G6, but would be a welcome addition to the software features of the device.

The images shows the time, date, and battery level on the lock screen, with the background blacked out. This won’t be the first time a device has been released with this capability as we’ve already seen the likes of Motorola and Samsung provide similar features on devices.

The second image obtained by 9to5Google shows off the device in its silver color variant. The image again confirms the dual-lens rear camera, along with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The source of the images also shared the spec-sheet for the G6, which matches up with many of the rumors that have been circulating over the past few months. The G6 is said to feature a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, the Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 3,200mAh battery.

With so much information regarding the G6 being shared, you can practically make your decision now as to whether you’ll be picking one up. So let us know what you think about the LG G6 and if you’ll be snagging one, or if you’ll be waiting for the Galaxy S8 or another unannounced device.

