Feb 16th, 2017

LG is continuing to tease the LG G6 by sharing details of the phone’s display and UX 6. The press release confirms that the LG G6 will have a 5.7-inch QHD+  (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) display. If you pay close attention to the Pixel count, you’ll notice that the phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio which is slightly taller than the 16:9 displays we see on the majority of devices. 

According to LG, the company is making the switch to an 18:9 display in an effort to “kick off an era of premium smartphones with 18:9 screen aspect ratios.” 

“The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age.”

Since the 18:9 aspect ratio of the LG G6’s display gives the user more space, LG’s UX 6 has been designed to take full advantage of the extra space and optimize it for a better user experience. Some of the optimizations include perfectly square multi-tasking windows, a better experience while watching movies or playing games which were created for the 18:9 format and a camera setting which allows you to capture and review square (1:1) images side-by-side.

LG hasn’t mentioned anything regarding the rounded corners of the G6’s display, but they are briefly highlighted in the UX 6 teaser video below. We’ve created images of all the important highlights since the video moves at a fast pace. With all the information LG G6 information which has been publicly shared, we hope LG will still have a few surprises for us when the G6 is unveiled on February 26.

 

[LG Newsroom]
