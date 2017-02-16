LG is continuing to tease the LG G6 by sharing details of the phone’s display and UX 6. The press release confirms that the LG G6 will have a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) display. If you pay close attention to the Pixel count, you’ll notice that the phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio which is slightly taller than the 16:9 displays we see on the majority of devices.

According to LG, the company is making the switch to an 18:9 display in an effort to “kick off an era of premium smartphones with 18:9 screen aspect ratios.”

“The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age.”

Since the 18:9 aspect ratio of the LG G6’s display gives the user more space, LG’s UX 6 has been designed to take full advantage of the extra space and optimize it for a better user experience. Some of the optimizations include perfectly square multi-tasking windows, a better experience while watching movies or playing games which were created for the 18:9 format and a camera setting which allows you to capture and review square (1:1) images side-by-side.

LG hasn’t mentioned anything regarding the rounded corners of the G6’s display, but they are briefly highlighted in the UX 6 teaser video below. We’ve created images of all the important highlights since the video moves at a fast pace. With all the information LG G6 information which has been publicly shared, we hope LG will still have a few surprises for us when the G6 is unveiled on February 26.

[LG Newsroom]