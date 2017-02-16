Feb 16th, 2017

Every Android phone has a home screen launcher. It’s the one app that we use the most. One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from. Launchers some of the most downloaded apps in Play Store. It can be hard to sift through them all. We’ve got 10 launchers that are worth your time. Enjoy!

Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher is not only a great home screen replacement, it’s also one of the best Android apps ever made. Nova has been getting regular updates since Ice Cream Sandwich. It’s currently our favorite launcher. What makes Nova so great is the plethora of customization options. At the core, it’s a basic stock launcher, but it can do so much more. All it takes is a little tweaking to get the perfect home screen.

  • Download: Nova Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.6
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Action Launcher 3

Action Launcher is a great launcher if you’re looking for some unique features. The home screen can change color (search bar, folders, etc) depending on your wallpaper, “Shutters” allow you to see a widget by swiping up on an app icon, “Quickpage” is a slide-out drawer for widgets, and “Covers” turn app icons into folders. Action Launcher is very powerful.

Apex Launcher

Apex Launcher first arrived around the same time as Nova Launcher. At one time, Apex had more customization options than Nova. The two launchers have a lot in common. They’re basic stock launchers with a ton of customization options. You can have something that looks very plain or trick it out in a completely unique look.

  • Download: Apex Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Arrow Launcher

Arrow is a super lightweight and fast launcher from Microsoft. One of the main features is a page with widgets that show things like recent photos, frequently used apps, favorite contacts, and more. Each of the widgets can be “pinned” as their own page on your home screen. If you like Bing, Arrow can change the wallpaper every day to the Bing photo.

  • Download: Arrow Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.4
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Aviate Launcher

The Aviate Launcher offers a fresh take on the app drawer. Instead of an alphabetical grid or list of icons, Aviate automatically organizes your apps into folders. The categorized folders are just a swipe away. The home screen is a simple 10 icon dock and you can swipe up to see favorite contacts to call or message. If you like organization, Aviate is a nice option.

Evie Launcher

Evie Launcher is one of the newest apps on our list. It has a minimalist design that will remind you of the stock Android launcher. All your apps are stored in a drawer that can be opened by swiping up. The drawer can be organized in a list or grid. Swiping down on the home screen opens a universal search for all types of things.

  • Download: Evie Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.6
  • Installs: 500,000 – 1,000,000

ASAP Launcher

As the name implies, ASAP Launcher is all about speed. The dock at the bottom can be expanded to show recent apps and your pinned favorites. ASAP also puts your quick settings just a swipe away. Swipe in from the right edge to show toggles for things like brightness, WiFi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and more. The drawer is organized into a vertical list with a search bar.

  • Download: ASAP Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

Solo Launcher

Solo Launcher (no relation to Han) prides itself on being a launcher for “DIY themers.” It has a “Beautify” app that allows you to change the theme, wallpaper, fonts, and more. Solo also has a wide range of gestures that help you navigate the interface quickly. The right side has a page for news and universal search helps you find anything.

  • Download: Solo Launcher
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

ADW Launcher 2

ADW is the oldest launcher on this list, but it was seemingly abandoned a couple of times. Last year, ADW came back from the dead for the second time. ADW was the most customizable launcher before any of the other launchers on this list existed. It has more options than you can shake a stick at. ADW was the OG launcher for hardcore users and it’s still great.

  • Download: ADW Launcher 2
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Smart Launcher 3

Everything is “smart” these days, so why not have a Smart Launcher? This launcher is designed to make your phone more intuitive and organized. The main screen gives you access to basic phone functions like camera, browser, photos, etc. The app drawer is organized into categories automatically, and the search bar is universal. It can even turn off your display with a double-tap.

  • Download:Smart Launcher 3
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.4
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

More Great Apps

In loving memory of LauncherPro
