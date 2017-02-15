Feb 15th, 2017

Virtual Reality is really starting to pick up in popularity, and HTC is partly responsible for that. With the release of the HTC Vive, this marked one of the first VR experiences that you could have in your home. However, a new report claims that HTC is planning to release a mobile version of the Vive.

“Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you’ll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it’s not a phone slapped onto a headset. It’d be a different thing.”

– Chia-lin Chang, HTC President of Global Sales

The company is beginning to shift its VR focus onto the mobile platform, and HTC”s president of global sales confirmed the plans during an interview. It’s not surprising that HTC is making this transition, but what’s raising our eyebrows is what the company could be offering instead of a traditional VR headset.

In terms of compatibility, there’s not much known, other than the fact that it will be compatible with the new HTC U Ultra. However, considering we are still a few months away from any formal announcement, there’s not much to speculate on when it comes to other smartphones.

As someone who wants a high-end VR experience on a mobile device, this is the most excited I’ve been about VR since the release of the Oculus Rift and Vive.

