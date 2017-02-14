We’re only a few short days away from the big reveal at Mobile World Congress, but a new phone has appeared on GFXBench that may give us some hints about what to expect from Sony during the show.

The phone is codenamed Pikachu and appears to be a 5″ HD display powered by a MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 with an octa-core 2.3GHz processor. The device also features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The rear camera is a 21MP shooter, while the front-facing camera is 8MP. The device also runs Android Nougat out of the box.

It’s unclear whether this phone will be part of Sony’s Xperia lineup or if it’s something else entirely, so we’ll have to wait until February 27th for Sony’s press conference at Mobile World Congress to find out.