Feb 9th, 2017

Huawei is preparing to release another smartphone under the Honor sub-brand. The company recently launched the Honor 6X in the United States, which is a device aimed at the budget market, however the Honor V9 takes things up a notch.

The announcement event will be held on February 21st, which is about a week before Mobile World Congress is scheduled to get underway. As for the device itself, the V9 has already passed through TENAA, which gave us a look at what will be under the hood.

The V9 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display while being powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The V9 will also include either 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, it appears that we’ll have a dual-camera setup on the back of the device with the main shooter coming at 12MP and the complimentary camera offering 2MP. The V9 will also feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Finally, the Honor V9 will feature a 3,900mAh battery, along with Android 7.0 Nougat of the box. Recent rumors claim the V9 will be priced at about $394 (2699 Yuan).

Would you be interested in the Honor V9 if it’s introduced here in the States? Let us know in the comments below.

[TechUpdate3 | Weibo]
local_offer    Honor   Honor V9   Huawei  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Get the Huawei Fit for just $70

A new update is coming to the Huawei Mate 9

Honor 6X fails torture test [VIDEO]

Best Cheap Android Phones February 2017

#1 thing every Huawei owner should do

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to Pixel-ize your phone
closeHow to make any Android phone look like the Pixel

Features like the Pixel Launcher, round icons, new nav bar buttons, and Google Assistant are still exclusive to the Pixel phones. With just a few handy apps and some tweaking, you can get most of the Pixel features on your phone.

2

more_vertPixbar app give you Pixel-like nav buttons
closePixbar app gives you Pixel-like nav buttons without root

If you’ve been jealous of the fancy navigation buttons used by the Pixel and Pixel XL, you can now add them to your Android device without having to root it. The $0.99 Pixbar app on the Play Store gives you the illusion that your on-screen navigational buttons are identical to those on the Pixel phones. In …

3

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

4

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

5

more_vert"Donald Draws" meme app
closeCreate your own Trump executive order memes with “Donald Draws”

As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

6

more_vertGoogle's AI can enhance pixelated photos
closeGoogle’s AI can “zoom and enhance” photos like crime films

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? Google is making the “zoom and enhance” possible through AI.

7

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

8

more_vertThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is back in stock
closeThe 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is now “shipping immediately”

OnePlus has confirmed that the 64GB Soft Gold OnePlus 3T is being made available for immediate shipping.

9

more_vertSamsung to begin showcasing foldable phone
closeSamsung will start showing prototypes of their foldable phone later this month

Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at MWC for the first time.

10

more_vertLG teases the G6's small bezels
closeLG G6 press invites tease the phone’s small bezels, rounded display corners

Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.