Huawei is preparing to release another smartphone under the Honor sub-brand. The company recently launched the Honor 6X in the United States, which is a device aimed at the budget market, however the Honor V9 takes things up a notch.

The announcement event will be held on February 21st, which is about a week before Mobile World Congress is scheduled to get underway. As for the device itself, the V9 has already passed through TENAA, which gave us a look at what will be under the hood.

The V9 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display while being powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The V9 will also include either 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, it appears that we’ll have a dual-camera setup on the back of the device with the main shooter coming at 12MP and the complimentary camera offering 2MP. The V9 will also feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Finally, the Honor V9 will feature a 3,900mAh battery, along with Android 7.0 Nougat of the box. Recent rumors claim the V9 will be priced at about $394 (2699 Yuan).

Would you be interested in the Honor V9 if it’s introduced here in the States? Let us know in the comments below.

