Samsung will have a lot going on at Mobile World Congress. We’ve got tablets, perhaps some cool accessories, and even a tease of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on the way.

But they have even more than that, apparently. ETNews reports Samsung will be toting some prototypes of their foldable phone concept at the show.

Unfortunately, they aren’t bringing these along to share with the public. Their intent is to do private, confidential screenings to select business partners in order to gauge market interest. It’s a common practice in the industry, with some companies privately attending these trade shows without having any public presence.

It’s not clear if the prototypes they’ll have on hand are working models or if they’re simply dummy units ala Lenovo’s non-working phone-watch-tablet-thingy we saw way back when.

In any case, this is the first time we’ve heard of the phone existing in a real way instead of through thoughts and patents. We still don’t know when, exactly, these things will be ready for the world to enjoy (rumors say later this year), but Samsung has confirmed they have the capabilities to produce the components needed for these phones, and so all they need at this point is to craft the perfect product.

[via ET News]