Earlier today, Google unleashed Android Wear 2.0 onto the world, but there was one big question remaining. Will my current Android Wear smartwatch be compatible? Luckily, we have an answer for that and without further adieu, here’s the full list:

That’s a pretty impressive list of smartwatches which will be updated with the latest and greatest features. However, it’s time to say goodbye to some other trusty smartwatches that have followed us over the years.

Notable the Moto 360 and LG G Watch will no longer be updated, marking the end of the line for the first Android Wear smartwatches. We knew this would be coming, but take some time out of the day to pour one out for these awesome devices.

If you want to learn more about what Android Wear 2.0 brings to the table, along with the new LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, hit the link here. Let us know if you’ll be upgrading to either of the new options from LG, or if you’ll be sticking with what you have.

