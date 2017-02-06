As we get closer to Mobile World Congress and LG’s announcement of the LG G6, more and more information becomes available regarding the device. Earlier today, we saw new case renders which showed off the device from every angle, and now we’re seeing benchmarks results for what could be the G6.

The Geekbench results fall under the “LG-H871” model number, which does not match up with any device that is currently offered by the company. This, combined with the fact that the benchmarked device is shown to be running the Snapdragon 820, suggests that this could be the LG G6 .

The device is also running Android 7.0 Nougat, along with 4GB of RAM, which also matches up with some previous rumors. Unfortunately, with these benchmarks, it appears that the G6 will not include the Snapdragon 835, which has been rumored as the source powering the Galaxy S8.

Regardless, it’s possible this is just another random device that LG is preparing, or it could be a compact version of the LG G6. Let us know what you think in the comments below.