Google Home’s replacement bases are great, but if you felt they were fairly pricey — $20 and $40 for fabric and metal, respectively — then this deal is for you.

Google is slashing the price of these by 50% in their latest deal. That gives you fabric options for $10 and metal ones for $20.

Those are huge savings and we’re not sure how often this deal may turn up, so you’ll want to take advantage as soon as you can if you need a replacement or simply had your eye on a new look. The deal is available through February 18th.