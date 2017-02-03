Feb 3rd, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Popcorn

Popcorn is an app for discovering movies that you haven’t seen before. It works a lot like Tinder. A list of movies is displayed for you to rate. You can mark movies that you’ve watched, don’t like, review later, or add to your list. Tap a movie and you’ll see more information about it on the IMDB page. Each movie shows a rating based on multiple movie review websites.

DOWNLOAD: Popcorn – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

2. Sound Off Reborn

This app is a mute scheduler that allows you to turn the sound off at scheduled times. It’s similar to Don’t disturb functionality built into newer Android phones, but it has much simpler and more intuitive user interface. Simply schedule when your phone or tablet should be muted and the app turns the sound off in given time.

DOWNLOAD: Sound Off Reborn – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

3. Looxie

Looxie is an interesting app that allows you to request photos from people all over the world. Want to see what it looks like in Sweden right now? Open the app and find a user in Sweden, request a photo, and wait for the reply. You can also browse photos that have been taken around the world and place yourself on the map to receive requests.

DOWNLOAD: Looxie – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.2/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Tankout

Tankout seems like your average tank battle game, but there’s more to it than that. You can build your own levels and other players can destroy them while you build. If you’d rather do the destroying, you can go into other people’s levels and wreak havoc. The game is online multiplayer, so it relies on other people being online. If you can find other players it’s a lot of fun.

DOWNLOAD: Tankout – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.7/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

5. Pumpkin Attack

If you hate pumpkins, this is the game for you. Pumpkin Attack is a basic tower defense game. You have to defend your castle against a hoard of charging pumpkins. Use your archer to take out the pumpkins with a variety of weapons. Survive the level and advance as far as you can before the pumpkins take over.

DOWNLOAD: Pumpkin Attack – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

local_offer    Download This  

