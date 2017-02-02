Feb 2nd, 2017

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors and renders leaked of the upcoming Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, but now noted leaker Roland Quandt says that the device could go on sale in mid-March, if a retailer listing from the UK is to be believed.

Several listing for the Moto G5 in both gold and grey appeared on UK retailer Clove’s website before being removed, but that hasn’t stopped the screenshot from circulating on Twitter.

While Mid-March isn’t a specific release date, it does let us know about how long we’ll have to wait in order to see the device in stores. Lenovo is slated to reveal the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year at the end of February.

So far we’ve seen a pair of case renders for the Moto G5 Plus and we’ve learned that the low-end Moto G5 might be using the Snapdragon 430 chipset. The Moto G5 Plus is rumored to feature a 5.5″ Full HD display while powered by a Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM.

local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto G5   Motorola Moto G5 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Leaked renders of Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus appear online

Solar-powered battery Moto Mod coming soon

Nexus 6, Nexus 9 won't receive further updates

Moto Mod adds wireless charging

Moto G5 / G5 Play specs rumored

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

2

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

3

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

4

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

5

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

6

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

10

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …