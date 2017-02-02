We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors and renders leaked of the upcoming Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, but now noted leaker Roland Quandt says that the device could go on sale in mid-March, if a retailer listing from the UK is to be believed.

Several listing for the Moto G5 in both gold and grey appeared on UK retailer Clove’s website before being removed, but that hasn’t stopped the screenshot from circulating on Twitter.

Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer. pic.twitter.com/Dcg3tVDDn1 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2017

While Mid-March isn’t a specific release date, it does let us know about how long we’ll have to wait in order to see the device in stores. Lenovo is slated to reveal the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year at the end of February.

So far we’ve seen a pair of case renders for the Moto G5 Plus and we’ve learned that the low-end Moto G5 might be using the Snapdragon 430 chipset. The Moto G5 Plus is rumored to feature a 5.5″ Full HD display while powered by a Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM.