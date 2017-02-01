Earlier this week, Google started rolling out Android 7.1.2 Nougat to members of the Beta program. If you have the Pixel , Pixel XL , Nexus 5X , Nexus Player, or Pixel C you can sign up to get the update right now. Google has also released factory images for a few of the devices.

Google has released files for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player, and Pixel C. The Nexus 5X doesn’t have anything yet. We already heard that the Nexus 6P would be later and the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 have reached “end-of-life.” This update doesn’t have a ton of new features. Here’s what Google said about the update:

This public beta release may have various stability, battery, or performance issues on supported devices.

Some apps may not function as expected on this public beta release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

This public beta release is Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) approved on supported devices. Apps that depend on CTS approved builds should work normally on these devices (Android Pay, for example).

This public beta release is available on these supported devices: Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus Player, and Pixel C.

And here are the known issues so far:

On Pixel C devices, Quick Settings may not be visible in some cases.

Pixel launcher may crash when trying to search apps while a physical keyboard is connected.

Occasional UI hangs

Wi-Fi stability issues

Android 7.1.2 Beta images