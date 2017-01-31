Jan 31st, 2017

It looks like Google is finally setting the sun on the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. Yesterday, their names were absent in the list of devices set to receive Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

That particular update doesn’t bring many surface changes, but we do always want them just as bad as the cool stuff. Unfortunately, Google says its 7.1.1 firmware is the last these devices will live on.

We were prepared for this possibility with Google mentioning that updates to the devices are no longer guaranteed after 24 months — both have been available since November 24th — but it still stings regardless. Thankfully, there’s a development community out there that’s active enough to ensure these devices should be able to thrive for years as long as you don’t mind getting your hands a bit wet.

Plus, don’t forget that they should still receive security updates for at least another year, so you won’t be left in the dust in that regard. It’s been real, but it’s time to move on.

[via Droid-Life]
