Jan 30th, 2017

We only just started getting comfortable with Android 7.1.1 and now we have Android 7.1.2 to look forward to. Announced today on the official Android Developers Blog, 7.1.2 will be the next incremental release and if it sounds rather small, that’s because it is. According to Android VP of Engineering David Burke, the update will be “focused on refinements,” and includes “a number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users.”

The big news is that Google will be rolling out the update starting today for select devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. The early test drive allows users to test for bugs before the update formally rolls out to all Nexus/ Pixel devices in a few months. If you prefer to live on the bleeding edge, eligible devices include the Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices. Notably absent is the Nexus 6P, but Google says it’s coming soon, so hang tight.

Enrolling in the Android Beta Program is easy, just visit the link below and click the “Enroll device” button under your eligible phone. From there, a software update will be ready for your device, and all you have to do is update. Keep in mind that opting out of the beta after the fact is just as easy, but unlike enrolling, will factory reset your device.

Enroll: Android Beta Program
