Jan 31st, 2017

A Moto Mod maker has been working on a wireless charging mod for Motorola’s Moto Z. This was one of those “obvious” ideas that folks were dreaming of when Moto began opening development kits up to engineers.

But what we didn’t anticipate was a Moto Mod that was so slim it’s almost as if it’s just a snap-on Style Mod. The thing is 3.15mm thin, which is only a fair bit thicker than a style mod.

Yet, it adds wireless charging to your phone. And for only $35, to boot. Add an extra $10 and you could also get yourself one with an IR blaster if you’re into that.

Set for release in November, we imagine the goal between now and then is to refine the product. Right now it’s only a prototype, and it doesn’t have pin connectors yet as Motorola hasn’t yet sent them to the developer. We also imagine they’ll want to explore different color options for those who aren’t into the cherry wood style it’s sporting (though we imagine those really craving wireless charging will take anything).

The developer does need help to send this thing all the way, so he’s set up an IndieGoGo page where you can pledge the aforementioned costs for one of your own. Check it out in the video above.
local_offer    Lenovo  Moto  Moto Mods  Motorola  Motorola Moto Z  Motorola Moto Z Force  Motorola Moto Z Play  

stars Further Reading

Moto G5 / G5 Play specs rumored

New walkie talkie Moto Mod is live on IndieGoGo

Case renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked

Motorola files patent for iris scanner, coming to Moto Z 2017?

Motorola seeds the Nougat beta for the Moto Z Play

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop Apps & Games Jan 27
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (January 27, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 160: GS8 & Trump
closeMobile Roar 160: Galaxy S8 and LG G6 leaks, Google Voice update, and Trump’s phone

We had a lot to talk about this week! Andrew Myrick joined us to help talk about all the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 rumors. We also discussed Donald Trump’s ancient Android phone.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertYour questions answered
closePhandroid Q&A: Google iMessage, Android O nicknames, and more [VIDEO]

You asked about everything from Android O nicknames to what I had for dinner last night. I compiled 15 of the best questions and answered them in the video.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 160 live
closeWatch the Mobile Roar Podcast LIVE at 2PM Eastern!

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you!