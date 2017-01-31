A Moto Mod maker has been working on a wireless charging mod for Motorola’s Moto Z. This was one of those “obvious” ideas that folks were dreaming of when Moto began opening development kits up to engineers.

But what we didn’t anticipate was a Moto Mod that was so slim it’s almost as if it’s just a snap-on Style Mod. The thing is 3.15mm thin, which is only a fair bit thicker than a style mod.

Yet, it adds wireless charging to your phone. And for only $35, to boot. Add an extra $10 and you could also get yourself one with an IR blaster if you’re into that.

Set for release in November, we imagine the goal between now and then is to refine the product. Right now it’s only a prototype, and it doesn’t have pin connectors yet as Motorola hasn’t yet sent them to the developer. We also imagine they’ll want to explore different color options for those who aren’t into the cherry wood style it’s sporting (though we imagine those really craving wireless charging will take anything).

The developer does need help to send this thing all the way, so he’s set up an IndieGoGo page where you can pledge the aforementioned costs for one of your own. Check it out in the video above.