Jan 27th, 2017

BlackBerry is expected to make a splash at Mobile World Congress 2017, as we are hoping to see the rumored BlackBerry Mercury. However, that may not be the only device unveiled at BlackBerry’s press conference, which is scheduled for February 25th.

A new device’s spec sheet has been leaked thanks to @rquandt, and shares information for the BBC100-1. This device is not the BlackBerry Mercury, as the model number for the upcoming flagship is “BBB100”. The device is expected to launch in Indonesia sometime this year, and will feature the following:

  • 5.5-inch 720p Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 3,000mAh Battery

There was some confusion about whether these specs would be in the company’s new flagship, but that has been stymied by Quandt. In fact, it was revealed that the BBC100-1 won’t even be made by TCL, but instead will be manufactured by a “local joint venture”.

