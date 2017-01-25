The Xiaomi Mi Mix has certainly managed to turn heads with it’s all ceramic back, which many feel is a more premium material than the plastic, glass, and aluminum that is common in smartphone construction. Now a new rumor hints that a version of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 could feature a ceramic back.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to have three different versions, with a curved Snapdragon 835-powered variant and two different flat variants featuring the Snapdragon 835 and the MediaTek Helio X30.

It’s interesting to see Xiaomi double down on the ceramic body because despite the praise the Xiaomi Mi Mix has gotten since it released last year, it’s also a very fragile phone that can shatter with just a two foot drop. Perhaps a ceramic back on a device with a little more bezel will alleviate that, but we’ll have to see this ceramic-backed Mi 6 to see if that’s true.