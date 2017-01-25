Jan 25th, 2017

Back in December, T-Mobile came up with a new scheme to get customers to switch away from MaBell to the Uncarrier. They offered a free year of DirecTV Now to anyone who switched from AT&T to T-Mobile, which is ironic considering AT&T bought out DirecTV and now owns them fully.

Now it appears as though T-Mobile is changing up the offer thanks to DirecTV Now being a “total disaster.” T-Mobile’s press release goes into full detail quoting several news outlets and calling DirecTV Now a buggy mess with users who “report constant errors and near-unusable service.”

T-Mobile says to make things right for those AT&T customers who participated in this deal and switched to T-Mobile, it’s now giving everyone a free year of Hulu, or a “streaming service that actually works” as T-Mobile calls it. Of course, it wouldn’t be a T-Mobile promotion without John Legere getting his customary shots fired at AT&T.

“It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us – and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data! Even I can’t believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DIRECTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked!”

T-Mobile says it will begin sending out notifications to customers who participated in this promotion in the coming weeks. It’ll contain a unique code that’s good for a free year of Hulu with limited commercials.

local_offer    AT&T   DirecTV   Hulu   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

AT&T announces $10 day pass for international roaming

T-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live

You can now share T-Mobile Tuesday gifts

T-Mobile all in on ONE plan

T-Mobile rolling out Nougat update for HTC 10

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.