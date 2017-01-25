Back in December, T-Mobile came up with a new scheme to get customers to switch away from MaBell to the Uncarrier. They offered a free year of DirecTV Now to anyone who switched from AT&T to T-Mobile, which is ironic considering AT&T bought out DirecTV and now owns them fully.

Now it appears as though T-Mobile is changing up the offer thanks to DirecTV Now being a “total disaster.” T-Mobile’s press release goes into full detail quoting several news outlets and calling DirecTV Now a buggy mess with users who “report constant errors and near-unusable service.”

T-Mobile says to make things right for those AT&T customers who participated in this deal and switched to T-Mobile, it’s now giving everyone a free year of Hulu, or a “streaming service that actually works” as T-Mobile calls it. Of course, it wouldn’t be a T-Mobile promotion without John Legere getting his customary shots fired at AT&T.

“It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us – and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data! Even I can’t believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DIRECTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked!”

T-Mobile says it will begin sending out notifications to customers who participated in this promotion in the coming weeks. It’ll contain a unique code that’s good for a free year of Hulu with limited commercials.