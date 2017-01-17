Jan 17th, 2017

The rumor mill seems to be churning at a ridiculous rate as we see more and more leaks and rumors released surrounding the Galaxy S8. The latest rumor pertains to one of the biggest conversations that is had when it comes to new smartphones – price.

According to @Ricciolo1, the Galaxy S8 will be priced at €850 (~$900), which is €150 more than what its predecessor cost. If the Galaxy S8 Plus comes to fruition, which seems more likely by the day, it will likely be priced at €950, which would make sense as the Galaxy S7 Edge was more expensive than the Galaxy S7

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as @Riccolo1 also stated that journalists will get a sneak peek of the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017. This move will likely get some hype rolling for Samsung until the company is ready to reveal the device to the masses which will take place at the end of March. Once announced, Samsung will wait another month before making the device available to everyone.

Despite Samsung consistently providing some of the most popular smartphones, this move is a questionable one. It’s likely that Samsung just wants to make sure it dots the i’s and crosses the t’s, but it will definitely be leaving the door open for LG and others to swoop in and surprise everyone.
