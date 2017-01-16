Back in November, Huawei unveiled its latest flagship, the Mate 9, which was met with much applause. Our own Nick Gray reviewed the device and gave it a stunning review, stating it was “near perfection.” Then at CES 2017, Huawei announced that the device would be coming to the US, but never made mention of another variant making an appearance.

However, it seems that Huawei has quietly released a more beefed-up version of the device. Multiple online retailers have started showing a variant with 6GB which includes 128GB of storage.

Previously, the device was only available with “just” 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but this new device may be the one to go to if you’re looking for a new powerhouse. The price increase is significant, however, as the base model goes for $599.99, with the 6GB/128GB variant going for $899.

Other than the uptick in RAM and storage, the specs between the base model and this new variant are identical. Leaving us asking what Huawei is trying to do with this new version.

With different outlets offering the same device, it’s unlikely that this was a mistake, but it’s a bit questionable as to why Huawei didn’t make any formal announcement. Regardless, if you’re looking for a new smartphone and want to jump on the Huawei hype train, this may be the device for you.

Of course, there are cheaper options with similar specs, as the OnePlus 3T features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $479. Unless you’re committed to Huawei or just really really want to experience Amazon Alexa on a smartphone, it’s probably best to steer clear for now.

[TO2C | Amazon]