Jan 13th, 2017

The Moto Z and Moto Z Force already have their Nougat updates, but what about the younger brother known as the Moto Z Play? Koodo Mobile, of all companies, has given us a hint.

According to them, the Moto Z Play should be getting its Android Nougat update on March 4th. This is a little sad considering the other Moto Z devices have had it since 2016, but at least we’re getting some kind of expectation now.

The update will be preceded by a security patch that’s said to arrive January 21st. The wait for Nougat will seem a bit long, but hang in there.
