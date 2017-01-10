Earlier today Google released the Android version distribution numbers for January 2017, which finally saw the death of Froyo appearing in the charts. That’s a win for Google since older versions of Android are often unsecure and provide a bad user experience, especially for budget phones that many people buy without being aware of what OS the phone is running.

This short one-minute video takes us through every single major and minor Android version release and you’ll quickly notice a few things as you go through it. Google was committed to Android 2.3 for quite a while with several small version updates that are still registering on the version distribution charts to this day.

You’ll also notice how quickly Google’s iterative process sped up after the release of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, as Google focuses on bringing new features to its OS. You’ll also notice with Lollipop that Google’s releases started coinciding major releases with dessert names, So Lollipop is Android 5.0, Marshmallow is Android 6.0, and Nougat is Android 7.0.

It’s interesting to see how quickly Google has evolved the Android ecosystem in its nine short years of life.