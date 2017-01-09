Jan 9th, 2017

One of the interesting use cases imagined for Google’s Tango platform was the ability to experience and learn more about exhibits in, say, a museum. Well, the first such experience is launching in an actual museum soon thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Visitors can request a Tango phone as they explore the exhibits, and the phone will enable them to learn more about they’re seeing. Whether it’s the ability to see how paint might have been used on faded limestone reliefs to how a relic would appear in its natural habitat, Tango lets you visualize art in an entirely different way.

Google says they have more coming, too, with other institutions set to offer these enhanced exhibits down the line. It’s a welcome sight and we’re glad to see Google is continuing to prop the Tango platform up with these unique experiences to help get it off the ground, especially since 2017 should bring use several new hardware options to choose from.

[via Google]
local_offer    Google   Tango  

stars Further Reading

Could Google be interested in purchasing SoundCloud?

Huawei plans to release a Tango-enabled smartphone

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

Android should be cheaper

Qualcomm outs the ASUS ZenFone AR

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

4

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

5

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

6

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

7

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

8

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertAndroid bug causing some Nexus 6P devices to bootloop
closeGoogle is aware of the bug that’s causing Nexus 6P bootloops

A bug first reported in December of last year seems to be gaining momentum as multiple Nexus 6P owners are reporting bootloop problems with their device.