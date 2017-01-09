One of the interesting use cases imagined for Google’s Tango platform was the ability to experience and learn more about exhibits in, say, a museum. Well, the first such experience is launching in an actual museum soon thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Visitors can request a Tango phone as they explore the exhibits, and the phone will enable them to learn more about they’re seeing. Whether it’s the ability to see how paint might have been used on faded limestone reliefs to how a relic would appear in its natural habitat, Tango lets you visualize art in an entirely different way.

Google says they have more coming, too, with other institutions set to offer these enhanced exhibits down the line. It’s a welcome sight and we’re glad to see Google is continuing to prop the Tango platform up with these unique experiences to help get it off the ground, especially since 2017 should bring use several new hardware options to choose from.

[via Google]