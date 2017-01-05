The Honor Magic may not have been announced at CES 2017, but the company decided that it wanted to show it off at the Honor 6X event we attended. The phone isn’t on the same level as flagship devices from Samsung, Sony and the other big players, but it is definitely worth looking at if you’re interested in a device with a unique design and software.

The design of the Honor Magic is unlike anything else we’ve seen from Huawei or Honor in the past. It comes with curved glass panels on the front and back which taper off into a thin aluminum frame on the top and sides. The frame is extremely thin, leaving barely enough room for the side-mounted power and volume buttons. The SIM card slot had to be moved to the bottom edge of the Magic where it is snuggly nestled between the phone’s 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type C charging and sync port.

The front of the phone features a small speaker above the 5.1-inch QHD display and a fingerprint sensor close to the bottom edge. The back of the phone is simple, featuring a dual 12MP camera and the LED component which are line up along to top.

As for specs, the 5.1-inch QHD display is powered by a Kirin 950 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The dual 12MP cameras on the back are also complimented by an 8MP camera on the front which Honor claims can capture incredible selfies – even in low light. There’s no wireless charging built in, but the Honor Magic does use Huawei’s new Super Charge technology which made its debut with the Mate 9.

In addition to its unique design and attractive spec sheet, the Honor Magic also comes with unique software features. It’s the first Honor device with AI-driven features which allow the phone to serve up contextually aware content. The software is similar to Google Now, allowing the phone to pull up shipping information for a package you are expecting when you go to the post office, show train and flight times for a trip you have in your calendar or pull up your shopping list while at the grocery store.

The Honor Magic is currently only available in China, selling for roughly $540.