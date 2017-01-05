There are a lot of new budget devices coming from the likes of ASUS and Honor at CES 2017, but there’s a great deal on a former flagship. Currently, Best Buy has the 64GB Moto X Pure Edition on sale for just $250, down from the regular price of $400.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, this may be an option for you, but you’ll be making some sacrifices. For one, the device was released in 2015 with Android Lollipop, so it likely won’t be updated past Android Nougat. Plus, there’s no fingerprint scanner or USB Type-C charging port.

Regardless, the device features a 5.7-inch LCD display, the Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. Plus, the rear camera measures in at 21MP with the front camera coming in at 5MP. Finally, the device does feature fast-charging to go along with its 3,000mAh battery.