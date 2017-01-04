Samsung isn’t planning to release the findings of the internal investigation regarding the catastrophic failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 until later this month, but a new report indicates that batteries built by Samsung SDI may not have been the reason why Note 7s went up in flames. A report out of Korea claims that Samsung SDI will be supplying the batteries for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8.

“Samsung Electronics recently confirmed that Samsung SDI will supply batteries for the next-generation premium smartphone Galaxy S8.”

While Samsung’s initial Note 7 recall and investigation put the blame on batteries produced by Samsung SDI, phones which featured batteries built by Amperex also suffered the same fate.

Multiple surveys have shown that Samsung has lost confidence among general consumers, but we’re wondering if you will be giving Samsung another chance in 2017. Based on what we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, will you be buying Samsung’s 2017 flagship smartphone?