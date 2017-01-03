The Honor 6X has been officially announced at CES. The 6X, of course, is the follow-up to the honor 5X , which was launched at CES last year. The Honor line is Huawei’s super affordable sub-brand. Later this month, the 6X will be available in the US for just $249 and $299. Whenever a new Android phone is announced we like to compare it to the competition. In the case of the 6X, we have selected some of the top affordable devices. Let’s take a look!

Display

The Honor 6X has a 5.5-inch display, which seems to be the norm in this price range. The OnePlus 3 and ZTE Axon 7 both have the same size, but the Nexus 5X is slightly smaller at 5.2-inches. Resolution is also pretty standard across the board. The 6X, OnePlus 3, and Nexus 5X all have 1080p displays. ZTE takes the win with 2560×1440 resolution on the Axon 7.

Camera

Cameras are often one of the areas where budget phones suffer the most. However, the Honor 6X has an interesting dual-camera set-up. The main 12MP camera takes standard photos while the secondary 2MP camera can be used for “depth of field” effects. Honor also claims the Pixel size of 1.25um allows for quality photos in low-light. On top of all that, the camera can also focus in just 0.3 seconds.

The OnePlus 3 and ZTE Axon 7 both have bigger cameras with 16 and 20MP respectively. Nexus 5X comes in at 12MP like the Honor 6X, but lacks the second camera. That’s the real distinguishing feature here. The 6X might not have as many megapixels as some of the others, but it has some cool tricks to make up for it.

Performance

Besides the camera, performance is where budget phones really show their weaknesses. The Honor 5X was woefully underpowered, which is to be expected in this price range. The 6X swaps out Snapdragon for a Kirin 655, which is a slight improvement. Still, the Honor 6X is the most underpowered phone in this chart. The OnePlus 3 and Axon 7 take the win with flagship-level Snapdragon 820.

Battery

The story is better for battery life. The 6X has the biggest battery on the list with a 3340mAh battery. Along with Huawei’s aggressive battery-saving software, you will get great battery life from the 6X. The Axon 7 comes in second place with a 3250mAh battery, followed by the OnePlus 3 at 3000mAh. The Nexus 5X has the smallest battery and it really suffers from bad battery life.

Price

Now let's talk about the main reason why people buy these phones: price. The OnePlus 3 is the closest to a flagship phone and it has a price tag that reflects that. You can get one right now for around $430, which is right on the edge of what we consider "budget." The Nexus 5X can be had for around $300, depending on color and storage.

The only phone that you can find cheaper than the Honor 6X is the the Axon 7, which can be yours for around $200 on Amazon right now. That is an insanely good deal for a device that came out on top of most categories. The Honor 6X is just a bit more expensive if you opt for the 3GB version, which is only $249. The 4GB model is $299.

Which phone is the best?

Now that we’ve compared these four devices, which one do you think is the best? Did Honor do enough to compete with the best budget phones? Huawei wants the Honor brand to be taken seriously. It appears they did just enough on the spec sheet, but the real test will come with actually selling devices. Will you consider the Honor 6X for your next phone?