Jan 3rd, 2017

Back in October of 2016, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, took the wraps off its latest offering, the Honor 6X. The company initially announced the device would be released in China, but didn’t share any specifics as to whether the 6X would be launched in any other markets. Well, thanks to CES 2017, we now know that the Honor 6X will be coming to the US and other markets this month.

The Honor 6X follows up on the honor 5X while taking some design cues from other Honor devices that have been released over the last year. Mainly, the rear-camera on the 6X has been updated with a dual-lens setup that we have seen gain popularity.

Before jumping into why Honor is so excited for the camera on the 6X, the device will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 655 octa-core processor. This processor will be supported by either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending upon which variant you choose. As for storage, the base 3GB model features 32GB of storage, while the 4GB variant can be coupled with either 32GB or 64GB. Finally, thanks to the dual-SIM card slot, you can add more storage to the device if need be.

Honor 6X Specs:

  • Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD
  • Processor: Kirin 655 Octa-core
  • RAM: 3GB/4GB
  • Storage: 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens
  • Battery: 3,340mAh
  • Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The main camera measures in at 12MP, while the other 2MP camera helps account for “depth of field” allowing for pictures with the bokeh effect. The camera on the 6X also features a Pixel size of 1.25um which Honor claims will allow for “quality shots even in low-light settings”. And to wrap up how excited Honor is with the 6X’s camera, the company claims the cameras focus speed is just 0.3 seconds thanks to the new Phase Detection Auto Focus technology.

Having a great camera and good performance is all fine and dandy, but what about battery life? Well, the 6X features a 3,340mAh battery which Honor is claiming will last at least a day and a half with heavy usage. Coupled with 5V/2A fast-charging capabilities, the Honor 6X can be quickly charged if you’re in a pinch.

Now that you know what the Honor 6X has to offer, you’ll probably be wanting to snag one, right? Well, pre-orders for the Honor 6X start tomorrow and will be available for $249.99 for the version featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 4GB option will be available sometime in Q1 2017 for $299.99. The device will also feature 3 different color options – Gold, Silver, and Gray.

If you’re looking to jump on board with the Honor 6X and want to pre-order the device, you can go through Honor’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, or Newegg. Once pre-ordered the Honor 6X will be available everywhere starting on January 15th.

Let us know what you think about the Honor 6X and whether you’ll be looking to pick one of these up.
local_offer    CES   CES 2017   Honor   honor 6x  

stars Further Reading

Honor 6X Specs

Honor 6X vs Budget Competition

Honor 6X vs Honor 5X

ASUS unveils the new Chromebook Flip C302

Acer unveils rugged Chromebook 11 N7 at CES 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

9

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

10

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).