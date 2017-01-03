Back in October of 2016, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, took the wraps off its latest offering, the Honor 6X . The company initially announced the device would be released in China, but didn’t share any specifics as to whether the 6X would be launched in any other markets. Well, thanks to CES 2017, we now know that the Honor 6X will be coming to the US and other markets this month.

The Honor 6X follows up on the honor 5X while taking some design cues from other Honor devices that have been released over the last year. Mainly, the rear-camera on the 6X has been updated with a dual-lens setup that we have seen gain popularity.

Before jumping into why Honor is so excited for the camera on the 6X, the device will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 655 octa-core processor. This processor will be supported by either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending upon which variant you choose. As for storage, the base 3GB model features 32GB of storage, while the 4GB variant can be coupled with either 32GB or 64GB. Finally, thanks to the dual-SIM card slot, you can add more storage to the device if need be.

Honor 6X Specs: Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD

5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p LCD Processor: Kirin 655 Octa-core

Kirin 655 Octa-core RAM: 3GB/4GB

3GB/4GB Storage: 32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD

32GB/64GB Expandable via MicroSD Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Rear Camera: 12MP/2MP Dual-Lens

12MP/2MP Dual-Lens Battery: 3,340mAh

3,340mAh Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The main camera measures in at 12MP, while the other 2MP camera helps account for “depth of field” allowing for pictures with the bokeh effect. The camera on the 6X also features a Pixel size of 1.25um which Honor claims will allow for “quality shots even in low-light settings”. And to wrap up how excited Honor is with the 6X’s camera, the company claims the cameras focus speed is just 0.3 seconds thanks to the new Phase Detection Auto Focus technology.

Having a great camera and good performance is all fine and dandy, but what about battery life? Well, the 6X features a 3,340mAh battery which Honor is claiming will last at least a day and a half with heavy usage. Coupled with 5V/2A fast-charging capabilities, the Honor 6X can be quickly charged if you’re in a pinch.

Now that you know what the Honor 6X has to offer, you’ll probably be wanting to snag one, right? Well, pre-orders for the Honor 6X start tomorrow and will be available for $249.99 for the version featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 4GB option will be available sometime in Q1 2017 for $299.99. The device will also feature 3 different color options – Gold, Silver, and Gray.

If you’re looking to jump on board with the Honor 6X and want to pre-order the device, you can go through Honor’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, or Newegg. Once pre-ordered the Honor 6X will be available everywhere starting on January 15th.

Let us know what you think about the Honor 6X and whether you’ll be looking to pick one of these up.