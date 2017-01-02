Fiat Chrysler has announced a new partnership with Google and plans to show off a new infotainment interface for your car at CES 2017. The new interface will work with the Uconnect “connected vehicle system” which is displayed on an 8.4-inch display.

This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction. – Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA

Despite Android Auto being available for everyone through the dedicated application, this latest infotainment offering is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. The new integration with Android and the Uconnect system will also include compatibility with Google apps such as Maps and Google Assistant, while also featuring support for other media applications such as Spotify and NPR One.

Car manufacturers are continuing to show a dedication to improving your in-car experience and this partnership between Fiat Chrylser and Google, is just the latest example. The new interface will be showcased at CES 2017 while being demonstrated within a Chrysler 300 sedan.

