Jan 2nd, 2017

Fiat Chrysler has announced a new partnership with Google and plans to show off a new infotainment interface for your car at CES 2017. The new interface will work with the Uconnect “connected vehicle system” which is displayed on an 8.4-inch display.

This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction.

– Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA

Despite Android Auto being available for everyone through the dedicated application, this latest infotainment offering is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. The new integration with Android and the Uconnect system will also include compatibility with Google apps such as Maps and Google Assistant, while also featuring support for other media applications such as Spotify and NPR One.

Car manufacturers are continuing to show a dedication to improving your in-car experience and this partnership between Fiat Chrylser and Google, is just the latest example. The new interface will be showcased at CES 2017 while being demonstrated within a Chrysler 300 sedan.

[Android AuthorityFCA]
local_offer    CES 2017   Chrysler   Google  

stars Further Reading

The Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official

ASUS teases CES announcement

Delayed Pixel orders being resolved

Use Google to find the perfect recipe

The ZTE Blade gets leaked ahead of CES 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

3

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

5

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

6

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

8

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

9

more_vertRumor: Galaxy S8 to have 8GB of RAM
closeDon’t hold your breath for a Galaxy S8 with 8GB of RAM

One of the early Galaxy S8 rumors so far is that the device will have 8GB of RAM, alongside word that Samsung will introduce a UFS 2.1 module for more efficient storage performance. We wouldn’t bet on it, though.

10

more_vertS8 may have S-Pen
closeWould you buy an S-Pen for your Samsung Galaxy S8?

We’re not expecting to get another Note until late 2017, but Samsung might be wanting to offer a little something ahead of then.