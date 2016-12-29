Volvo has announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring several of the tech giant’s services to its 90 series of cars. The biggest addition is Skype for Business, making it easier to make sure you don’t miss that important conference call while you’re traveling, as well as keeping your eyes on the road.

Skype for Business represents another big step forward for our in-car connectivity and communication offer. With the dawn of autonomous cars we see a future where flexible in-car productivity tools will enable people to reduce time spent in the office. This is just the beginning of a completely new way of looking at how we spend time in the car.

Volvo claims that Skype will be easily accessed from the main display in the center of the dashboard. Users will be able to view upcoming meetings and participants, as well as join the meeting with just one click.

However, this is just the first step in the partnership between Volvo and Microsoft, as the popular car manufacturer also confirmed it is looking into Cortana integration. Adding a personal assistant to your car would make life a whole lot easier, even if it is the red-headed step-child when compared to Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

[Volvo]