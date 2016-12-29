Dec 29th, 2016

The Amazon Echo has jump-started the “personal assistant” movement into our homes. However, the service was limited in some capacities leaving us wanting a bit more functionality from Alexa. Now, it seems that Amazon has pushed an update to its Echo lineup of products which will allow Alexa to understand follow up questions.

This is one of the biggest features of Google Assistant and Google Home due to the ease of not having to specifically phrase questions any longer. Now, you can simply ask Alexa something like “Alexa, what’s the weather in Houston Texas”, then follow up with “Alexa, what time is it there.”

This is a huge update for Alexa and the Echo lineup of smart home products as it looks to make our lives just a bit easier. There are some instances where Alexa gets confused as one Redditor pointed out. When asking about Carrie Fisher’s death, the user asked “Alexa, how old was she”, but Alexa was unable to produce an answer.

We’re not sure if Amazon will make an official announcement regarding this latest update, but it seems to work will all of the different Echo devices. Let us know if you received the update and how it’s been working out for you.

[Reddit]
