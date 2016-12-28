Yesterday we saw some renders of the upcoming LG G6 which showed that LG is looking to do away with the modularity aspect of its flagship, but retain a design similar to its predecessor. A new batch of renders have appeared which continue to show off the design of the LG G5 , albeit in a bit more detail.

These images, acquired by MySmartPrice courtesy of @OnLeaks, show a glossy finish on the back of the device. There is no longer a camera hump for the dual-camera setup that can be found, and the fingerprint scanner is not raised.

Other than those changes, the next biggest change comes in the form of the removal of a curved display, which was found with the LG G5. The LG G6 will feature a completely flat display while measuring in at 5.3-inches and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD).

The leak also suggests that LG will include Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 835, along with the LG G6. This would be one of the first smartphones to be released with this processor, as it was just introduced a few months ago.

There are no more specifics regarding the internal specifications on the LG G6, but with Mobile World Congress looming, it’s only a matter of time for more information to be shared.

[MySmartPrice]