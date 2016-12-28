Dec 28th, 2016

Snapchat Spectacles could be the hottest piece of wearable technology to launch in quite some time. The buzz surrounding them could have something to do with the fact that Snap Inc hasn’t tried marketed them as a necessary piece of technology, as much as a fun way to share hands-free video with your friends and family. Whatever your personal feelings may be toward Spectacles, it’s not hard to see how they strike a cord with our social media addicted youth.

The real problem — as noted in our review — is the fact that Spectacles are sunglasses, something that limits the accessory to sunny outdoorsy environments where there’s plenty of lighting. Although there’s nothing stopping anyone from wearing them indoors or at night, it’s not exactly socially acceptable (unless you’re a rapper) and could be a safety hazard as it makes it difficult to see what’s in front of you. For more on the dangers of wearing sunglasses at night, take a look at a YouTuber who thought it would be fun to wear Spectacles at night while skateboarding, only to learn the hard way that it wasn’t the smartest decision he ever made.

Spectacles also aren’t well suited for folks who rely on prescription glasses to see properly, not unless you pair them up with some contact lenses. That’s a huge segment of the population so even if/when Spectacles become more widely available, they’re just not feasible for some.

With all the buzz surrounding Snapchat Spectacles, we’re now seeing more and more places offering prescription lenses for the eye wear, including additional options for those that just want to further customize their specs with different colored shades. The best part, is how easy the entire process is. Simply order your lenses online, pop out your stock lenses, then snap in the new ones once they arrive in the mail and you’re all set. It really is that simple.

We decided to buy ours from GlassesUSA as they were one of the more affordable options out there. Their 100% money back guarantee and free shipping/returns (in the US) was also a nice peace of mind. Prices start at just $29 for single vision, near vision, or non-prescription lenses and you’ll have to add +$99 for bifocals, or another +$139 for progressive lenses.

From there, there are a variety of “lens packages” to choose from. The value option is free and includes 1.5 index basic lenses, and a scratch resistant coating. The other packages include options for varying levels of anti-reflective coating and even thinner lenses.

Once you’ve decided on the lens package, you can move onto the lens types: clear (free), clear w/digital block (+$29), photochromic / transition (+$149), or just regular tinted sunglasses (+$29 – $99). If you go with sunglasses, there are even more options available, like color tint (+29), mirrored (+$49), or polarized (+$99).

As you can see, the basic single vision lenses are dirt cheap, but the price can potentially jump way up depending on the options you tack on (it’s pretty much $58 for regular tinted replacements).

Whatever option you choose, you can sleep sound knowing that there are affordable options available to you whether you’ve scratched, cracked, or broken your stock Snapchat lenses. If you’re just looking to customize/upgrade the stock shades with a colored mirror tint or get them polarized, that’s always an option too, just be prepared to pay an additional premium.

Buy Spectacles lenses at GlassesUSA
 
local_offer    snap inc   Snapchat   Snapchat Spectacles  

stars Further Reading

Prescription lenses for Spectacles

Snapchat introduces Group Chats

Snapchat Spectacles go on sale in New York City

10 worst things about Snapchat Spectacles

Mobile Roar 156: SPectacle

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

2

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

3

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

4

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

5

more_vertTons of great apps on sale in the Play Store
closeNova Launcher, Moon+ Reader Pro, and more on sale for the holidays

Plenty of developers have discounted their apps for the holidays. Discounted apps include Nova Launcher Prime, Moon+ Reader Pro, Facetune, and more.

6

more_vertAmazon's Echo devices are sold out
closeGoogle Home may win the Holiday 2016 battle with Amazon’s Echo

Now that Amazon has officially sold out of all of its Echo products, many potential buyers may be turning to Google Home as we get closer to Christmas.

7

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

8

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

9

more_vertSelfie camera battle: OnePlus 3T vs S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7
closeSelfie face-off: OnePlus 3T vs Galaxy S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7

We put some of the best smartphones on the market in a head-to-head battle to see which device has the best front facing selfie camera. The results may surprise you.

10

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!