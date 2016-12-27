Nexus 6 owners already had to wait for the latest version of Android Nougat 7.0 to be released due to various bugs, but they are continuing to wait for Android Nougat 7.1.1. This had led to owners wondering when Nougat would be coming, and Google has released an official response to the folks at Android Police.

Here’s Google’s response to Android Police’s request:

Unfortunately, we found a last minute bug that was specific to the Nexus 6, which has caused the delay of the 7.1.1 OTA rollout. We’ve since fixed the issue and will be rolling out an update in early January.

So, although “early January” isn’t super specific, at least Nexus 6 owners can start licking their chops while they wait for new features like app shortcuts, and more. The Nexus 6 is the last device to support Android Nougat after Google pulled the plug on support for the Nexus 5 .

Let us know if you’re still rocking the Nexus 6 and if you’ve been waiting for the best features of Android 7.1.1 Nougat to arrive on your device.