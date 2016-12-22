A new rumor suggests the Huawei P10 will be heavily inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge . According to the rumor, the P10 will have a curved display on both sides and a fingerprint sensor on the front. It could also have wireless charging, which has become a rarity in smartphones as of late.

Earlier rumors about the Huawei P10 have mentioned a 5.5-inch UHD display, which also sounds a lot like the Galaxy S7 Edge. It’s interesting to see manufacturers taking cues from Samsung when Samsung has been known to take cues from other manufacturers. The truth is everyone is inspired by everyone else. We’ll learn more about the P10 around the expected April release.

