Samsung has filed for a trademark on the term “Beast Mode” in the EU, which seems to suggest the feature could be appearing on the upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship device. The trademark filing contains no information on what this mode will do, but the Nougat beta for the Galaxy S7 does contain a Games and High-Performance modes, so perhaps Beast Mode will relate to that.

Either that, or Samsung is planning on releasing a Galaxy S8 handset to honor the retirement of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

We don’t know much about the Galaxy S8 thanks to Samsung tightening security, but rumors suggest that the phone will be available in two variants. An octa-core Snapdragon 835 version for North America and an unnamed Exynos chipset with dual SIM for the rest of the world. Both chipsets are using 10nm architecture, which increases efficiency without a decrease in performance.

Other rumors we’ve seen about the phone suggest it could feature 6GB of RAM, the fingerprint sensor could be on the back of the phone, and the physical home button could cease to exist. We won’t know more until Samsung unveils the phone officially at its event in New York City in April.