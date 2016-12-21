In what could only be a sign of the impending apocalypse, Disney has reportedly signed a deal with Snapchat to begin producing TV shows made especially for the social network. The first show to air will be a spin-off of ABC’s The Bachelor — titled “Watch Party: The Bachelor” — which will be streamed through Snapchat’s Discover page on January 3rd.

According to Deadline, the show will feature contestants, celebrities, and super fans as they recap The Bachelor the morning after it airs on TV and gives Disney full control over the ads that are played during the show. The deal comes after Disney and Snapchat collaborated back in February to create a Live Story especially for the Academy Awards.

With sheer number of Snapchat’s user base, it’s no wonder a company like Disney would team up with them to promote new shows, products, and movies. Snapchat is, after all, much more than just a messaging app where it’s successfully transitioned into a sort of hub for all things entertainment.

We only wonder how much longer before someone attempts to create the world’s first movie — filmed entirely in portrait mode — for Snapchat users. Just shoot me now.

