Dec 1st, 2017

A new report from Reuters says that the International Court of Arbitration has ruled in favor of Nokia in a payment dispute between the two companies. The court found that BlackBerry failed to make payment under a patent license contract and ruled the company pay $137 million to Nokia to settle the payment dispute.

BlackBerry plans to pursue a separate patent infringement case against Nokia. The company filed a patent infringement suit against the Finnish company in February of this year, alleging that Nokia uses BlackBerry’s patents in its Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers, and Liquid Radio software without properly licensing them from the company. Nokia said in a statement today that it believes BlackBerry’s case against them is “without merit.”

Nokia currently licenses its technology to numerous smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and LG.

[source Reuters]
local_offer    BlackBerry   Nokia  

