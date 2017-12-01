While Microsoft has given up on its attempts to create a smartphone of its own, the company has instead shifted its focus to providing reliable Android applications. Since the company stopped offering any Windows Mobile devices, Microsoft started selling a “Microsoft Edition” of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

What makes these devices so “special” was the fact that once you were connected to Wi-Fi, Microsoft’s suite of applications would automatically be installed. However, it seems that Microsoft and Samsung may not have been on the same page in their agreement.

According to a statement received by Al Sacco from Windows Central, these “special” Galaxy S8 devices are not actually “Microsoft Edition” devices.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8 devices are available in the Microsoft online and retail stores with a unique Microsoft experience which ensures their customers, particularly small-to-midsize business owners and entrepreneurs, a best-in-class productivity experience. There is not a ‘Microsoft Edition’ brand of any Samsung Galaxy products.

So the moral of the story here is that Samsung and Microsoft never had any intentions of offering a Microsoft-branded Galaxy S8. Instead, the device being offered by Microsoft is just a regular ole’ Galaxy S8 which now replaces the lineup of Windows Phones that were previously offered.

Let us know if you’ve decided to pick up one of these devices from Microsoft, or if you just went through the normal channels to get one.