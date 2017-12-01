Now that 2017 is beginning to wind down as we enter December, Google has shared a few lists for everyone to check out. As was the case at the end of 2016, these lists share the most popular apps, games, songs, movies, and more. Let’s take a look at some of the best content found on the Play Store:
Most Popular New Apps
- Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
- What The Forecast?!!
- Boomerang
- TopBuzz Video
- Yarn – Chat Fiction
Most Popular New Games
Top five streamed songs
- HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
- Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
- DNA. by Kendrick Lamar
- Mask Off by Future
- Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt
Top five movies
- Moana
- Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Story
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Doctor Strange
Top five TV shows
Top five books
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- It by Stephen King
- The Battlemage by Taran Matharu
- Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
- Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
When looking at the top choices for many of these categories, there isn’t much to be surprised by. Although, I must admit that I haven’t heard of or used the “Photo Editor” application, but the app has between 10 million and 50 million downloads with over 150,000 reviews. Considering this app has so many downloads and a 4.2-star rating, this app is definitely worth checking.
It also comes as no surprise that Super Mario Run took the top spot for the most popular new game in 2017. The game arrived on iOS first, but then stormed its way onto the Play Store and has seen a rather substantial update since launching.
The final thing here that surprised me was to see two songs from Kendrick Lamar in the top five most streamed songs. Personally, I’m a huge Kendrick fan, and both of the included songs are absolutely amazing.
Be sure to let us know some of your favorite apps and games, and let us know if you agree with the lists shared by Google.