Now that 2017 is beginning to wind down as we enter December, Google has shared a few lists for everyone to check out. As was the case at the end of 2016, these lists share the most popular apps, games, songs, movies, and more. Let’s take a look at some of the best content found on the Play Store:

Most Popular New Apps

Most Popular New Games

Top five streamed songs

Top five movies

Top five TV shows

Top five books

When looking at the top choices for many of these categories, there isn’t much to be surprised by. Although, I must admit that I haven’t heard of or used the “Photo Editor” application, but the app has between 10 million and 50 million downloads with over 150,000 reviews. Considering this app has so many downloads and a 4.2-star rating, this app is definitely worth checking.

It also comes as no surprise that Super Mario Run took the top spot for the most popular new game in 2017. The game arrived on iOS first, but then stormed its way onto the Play Store and has seen a rather substantial update since launching.

The final thing here that surprised me was to see two songs from Kendrick Lamar in the top five most streamed songs. Personally, I’m a huge Kendrick fan, and both of the included songs are absolutely amazing.

Be sure to let us know some of your favorite apps and games, and let us know if you agree with the lists shared by Google.