Dec 1st, 2017

While flip phones are practically a thing of the past for just about everyone, Samsung continues to churn out flip phones with a twist. The latest offering is the Samsung W2018 which has been introduced in conjunction with China Telecom.

The Samsung W2018 comes equipped with two touchscreen displays, as well as some impressive specs onboard. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The W2018 also marks the first non-Galaxy device to ship with Bixby, which was introduced with the Galaxy S8 lineup and included with the Galaxy Note 8. Along with the inclusion of Bixby, Samsung confirmed that the AI assistant also now features support for the Chinese language.

As for cameras, there is a 12MP main sensor mounted on the rear of the device, which is likely to be the same sensor found in the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus. This camera is also capable of shooting 4K video in up to 30fps. On the front, we have a simple 5MP selfie camera, with an aperture of f1/9.

Perhaps the most head-scratching thing about the W2018 is the software. The device is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but there was no mention as to whether an upgrade to Android Oreo was in the works.

As expected, the W2018 is only available in China and comes in Black, Gold, and Silver. Pricing for the device comes in at an absurd number of $2,400 (when converted). Let us know what you think about the W2018 in the comments below and if you would be interested to see something similar launched elsewhere in the world.
