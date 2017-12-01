Dec 1st, 2017

The Hulu app for Fire TV now supports Alexa voice commands, making it easier than ever to access your favorite shows. It comes just a few months after Amazon announced that it was opening up its Video Skills Kit to add Alexa support.

Alexa voice commands can be used to play Hulu shows, simply by saying some like, “Alexa, watch The Handmaid’s Tale.” If you’re subscribed to live TV, you can also ask Alexa to switch channels for you by saying a command like, “Alexa, watch ESPN.”

The commands are similar to those you would use to find and control content through Amazon’s own Prime Video service. It’s great that the company is opening Alexa commands up to third-parties — and Hulu isn’t the only one taking advantage of it.

Bravo, CBS, NBC, PlayStation Vue, and Showtime are also supporting Alexa commands now, so you can use your voice to control playback, change channels, and search in those apps, too.
