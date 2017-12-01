Nest was acquired by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion and everyone got excited about the two teaming up to build great things. However, in 2015, Alphabet was formed, and Google and Nest became separate brands. Nest has pretty much done their own thing while Google has done theirs. That could be changing soon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nest could be rejoining Google’s hardware team to build more smart home products. Nest devices are already closely integrated with Google’s home system, but this new relationship would bring all of Nest’s employees to the Google team. This would allow them to compete with Amazon’s Echo ecosystem much more easily.

Do you use Nest products? Do you have them integrated with Google services?